Victim of homicide on west side identified by TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - The victim of Wednesday's homicide on the west side was identified by Tucson Police Department.

On Wednesday just after midnight, TPD responded to a report of an unresponsive man who was found in the parking lot at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Grande Avenue.

TPD said the man, later identified as 50-year-old Danny Lee was found with gunshot wounds.

According to TPD, Tucson Fire Department rendered aid on Lee. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD said an unidentified man and woman reported Lee to a security guard of the apartment complex. The security guard was unable to identify the two to the officers.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

People with information are advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.