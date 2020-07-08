TPD notifies public about all in-custody deaths in last decade as result of Carlos Ingram-Lopez case

TUCSON (KVOA) - After the national spotlight hit Tucson following an in-custody death, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus shared that the department has experienced five in-custody deaths in the last decade during a press conference on Wednesday.

Back on June 23, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared that three TPD officers resigned from the department following an investigation into an in-custody death that occurred in April. After information was shared surrounding the death of Carlos "Adrian" Ingram Lopez, the city held a press conference, showcasing the body cam video.

In an effort to be more transparent, TPD held a press conference on Wednesday and later released information surrounding the five in-custody deaths.

"During a press conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Chief Magnus indicated that the Tucson Police Department had five in-custody deaths over the past decade that involved some use of restraints," the department said in a press release. “Over the past 10 years, it has not been the department’s practice to issue press notifications of these deaths, for a number of reasons. However, these cases have been made available to the public upon request as public records."

According to TPD, the incidents occurred in 2010, 2012 and 2020. The years 2012 and 2020 both reported two incidents each.

In the press release, TPD then outlined an in-custody death that occurred on March 22..

The synopsis of the two incidents are listed in its entirety below.

The in-custody death that occurred on March 22, 2020 followed a high-speed hit-and-run crash at E. Prince Rd. and N. Campbell Ave. at approximately 5:15 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, Damien Alvarado, H/M, DOB 9-27-1990, fled the scene on foot and was followed by two members of the public, a father and his son, to the rear parking lot of 1990 E. Prince Rd. The father was trying to prevent the suspect from escaping when the first TPD officer arrived. Mr. Alvarado violently resisted both the father and the officer, and successfully pulled a magazine (for holding bullets) from the officer’s duty belt. Other officers arrived and assisted with efforts to restrain the suspect and take him into custody. Mr. Alvarado continued to resist arrest and repeatedly tried to push the officers off him and stand up. One of the officers tased him with no apparent effect. Finally, the suspect was handcuffed, and his legs and arms were secured with belting and cuffs known as a TARP (Total Appendage Restraint Procedure). Mr. Alvarado was soon placed on his side in what is known as the “recovery position.” He yelled several times that he couldn’t breathe, but he also continued to yell and move

vigorously. The suspect continued to yell, calling the officers “devils” and shouting, “Don’t touch me! Get away! I don’t like this!” Officers requested EMS personnel check the subject for injuries and evaluate his medical status. Tucson Fire Department EMS personnel arrived, checked Mr. Alvarado’s vital signs, and asked him if he had any injuries. He told them he didn’t.

The EMS personnel cleared Mr. Alvarado to be taken to jail and then began to leave the scene. Shortly after, officers noticed that Mr. Alvarado was unresponsive and called for TFD to return. The officers began CPR on him, which TFD

continued. Mr. Alvarado was pronounced deceased at 6:30 p.m. at Banner University Medical Center Tucson. The autopsy completed by the Office of the Medical Examiner was signed on May 7, 2020 and provided to the police department on June 10, 2020. The contributing causes of death were listed as sudden cardiac arrest due to acute methamphetamine intoxication, restraint, and dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was determined to be

accidental. TPD’s criminal investigation was sent to the Pima County Attorney’s Office on June 26, 2020. That office has not yet issued a determination in this case. TPD’s administrative investigation was completed on July 7, 2020. The administrative investigation determined that the officers’ use of force, including their restraint techniques, was appropriate and within policy. There were also determinations that certain officers’ comments violated policy. Those violations will be addressed through the department’s disciplinary process.

During the press conference, Magnus also shared the department will notify the public of any in-custody deaths within 72 hours.

The only cases that will be excluded are in-custody deaths where notifying the public may result in legal impediments.