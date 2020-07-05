Sahuarita puts on spectacular fireworks show

SAHUARITA (KVOA) - COVID 19 and the raging Bighorn Fire combined to, for the most part, put the kabosh on a traditional 4th of July in Southern Arizona.

Municipalities all across the area shuttered the annual holiday celebrations that attract thousands of their residents.

The main reason for the cancellations was the state being in the middle of an uptick in cases in the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The month-long Bighorn Fire also played a part as well as local cities feared the possibility of errant fireworks sparking additional blazes.

That was not the case however in Sahuarita although the town had to think outside the box to hold its traditional fireworks show.

Sahuarita was the only municipality in Pima County to hold a public fireworks show this weekend

The event was moved from Sahuarita Lake Park to the more centrally located Wrightson Ridge Park that sits behind Wrightson Ridge School.

Residents were not allowed inside the park for the ceremony but the central location allowed for the event to be viewed from nearby neighborhoods and parking lots.

Despite the change, hundreds still turned out for the 30-minute festival.

Many played patriotic music from their car stereos.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base had a private celebration for base personnel and their families on Friday.

The event however could be seen in public neighborhoods and parks near DMAFB.

