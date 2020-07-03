Clinical Trail facility to combat Coronavirus opens in Tucson

TUCSON - Arizona Clinical Trails has opened a location here in Tucson to start clinical trials for treating Coronavirus.

Arizona is one of eight states to begin clinical trials and Tucson has one of only two facilities in the state.

Dr. Kohli who will lead trails said that this is only the first round of trials in Southern Arizona and she expects many more in the coming months.

Dr. Kohli said "This won't be the first coronavirus trial. We will build a portfolio of trials for patients so that if patients are diagnosed with coronavirus that they know they can call us and we can go through what the most recent options that are available to them"

Their first trial is the Regeneron Clinical Trial using a Monoclonal Antibody as a treatment for non-hospitalized Coronavirus patients.

The new facility is located off Swan Rd. and are open to anyone who has been recently diagnosed with coronavirus or felt symptoms in the last 7 days. Their contact information can be found here: