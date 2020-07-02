Stickers promoting White supremacy, violence prompt investigation on UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Police Department has launched an investigation after stickers promoting White supremacy and violence towards the Black community were spotted on campus on Monday.

According to UAPD, the department received a report of hate messages being posted on light poles, building and electrical box in the area of East Second Street and Park Avenue at around 9:45 a.m.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found three stickers posted on various landmarks in the area that contained "threatening statements and promoted white supremacy".

UAPD said two stickers were removed prior to their arrival.

According to images shared by the Tucson Collective, the stickers displayed messages including "kill a black on sight", "#WhiteLivesMatter"and "Reclaim America".

Shortly after these hate messages hit social media, UArizona President Robert Robbins released a statement about the case.

The statement is listed below.

Our community in Tucson has responded admirably to the nationwide calls for social and racial justice over the past several weeks, and I have been especially proud of University of Arizona students, faculty and staff who have added their voices to the call for real change in our society. Sadly, in the past several days, sickening racist stickers inciting violence against Black members of our community have been posted in several places around our campus. These hateful, threatening displays contradict everything we stand for as a community, and I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Racist hate is intolerable, and we all must stand together to combat it in all its forms on our campus, in our neighborhoods, and wherever it rears its ugly head. When the University learned of these stickers on public display, UAPD acted immediately to remove them, and the Department’s Special Investigations Unit is actively working this case. UAPD and University personnel from Facilities Management will continue to search campus for any remaining or newly posted stickers. I encourage you to read Chief Brian Seastone’s message to campus, which contains information about reporting such incidents and aiding the investigation. President Robert C. Robbins

UAPD said no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-621-8273, 911 or 88-CRIME.