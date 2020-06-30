Tucson City Council passes 2020-21 budget amid controversy for police funding

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson City Council and Mayor approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday's vote, many calls to defund Tucson Police Department while others standing up for Tucson officers.

"The fact that we have one of the most forward-thinking police forces and people are still dying in custody is completely unacceptable," a University of Arizona student said.

"I'm outraged. I'm outraged for the death of Adrian," Nohemy Hite said. "I'm also outraged with the idea of defunding the police department because the ones suggesting it have no experience what so ever about what police officers job is."

The approved budget faces a lot of uncertainty since the source of funding is expected to be impacted by the Pandemic shutting things down.

Council also approved amending Ordinance 11746, which would prohibit a person from entering a crime scene without the permission of an officer.

The amendment would delay the ordinance taking effect for another 90 days.

The move comes after viral tweets claimed the ordinance made it illegal to film officers which was not true.

