Man wanted following shooting on northwest side

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for a man in reference to a shooting that occurred Monday evening on the northwest side.

According to PCSD, a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Emerald Circle, near Jade Place and Curtis Road.

Officials say the suspect of the shooting fled the scene in a maroon-colored passenger car.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man who has a medium build and is between five feet, eight inches and five feet, 10 inches tall.

He was said to be in his early-to-mid 20s.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.