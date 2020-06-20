Desert Diamond closes Ajo location after employee positive for COVID-19

Desert Diamond closes Ajo location after employee positive for COVID-19New
Desert Diamond Casionos & Entertainment has closed their Ajo location temporarily after one of the employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company says they closed the Ajo location "out of an abundance of caution."
The closed Ajo location is a small casino and convenience store that employs approximately 20 team members.
Desert Diamond Casinos says they will be contact tracing, testing all other team members and cleaning the site extensively.