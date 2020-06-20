Arizona COVID-19 cases rise by 3,109; death toll at 1,338

PHOENIX (KVOA) — State health officials reported 3,109 new cases Saturday morning. Confirmed cases went up to 49,798.

Arizona also reported an additional 26 COVID-19 related deaths. The statewide death toll is now 1,338.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 549,274 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 8% have come back positive.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 28,303

Pima: 5,313

Pinal: 2,171

Santa Cruz: 1,347

Cochise: 362

Yuma: 4,074

La Paz: 268

Mohave: 717

Yavapai: 436

Coconino: 1,490

Navajo: 2,984

Gila: 143

Graham: 61

Greenlee: 13

Apache: 2,116

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero signed an emergency proclamation to require the use of face masks and covering in Tucson on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona.

Under this proclamation, residents who are 2 years old or older are required to wear a mask when in public and whenever possible starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he will allow local government to craft their own policies for face make requirements during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

