Mt. Lemmon campsites closed as firefighters work to contain Bighorn fire

TUCSON - Over 700 firefighters worked to stop the spread of the Bighorn Fire that prompted warnings from Pima County Sheriff Department Monday evening.

On Sunday, residents living on Mount Lemmon and Mount Bigelow, just north of the Organization Ridge Road area which includes Summerhaven, were given a "Set Be-Alert" notice.

🔥Bighorn Fire Notices Remain In Effect🔥

The Set Warning Notices from last night are still In place!

Continue monitoring our alerts for the latest information. Full story here: https://t.co/ouKojpXPo6 Interactive Map: https://t.co/aqgGXtTLRV #BigHornFire pic.twitter.com/kRMEsLXfQV — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 15, 2020

That notice prompted residents like Stacy Cochran from Summerhaven to pack up and prepare to evacuate.

"Being cognizant of fires up here is just a part of life in Summerhaven," Cochran said.

Cochran has owned a cabin in Summerhaven for a year now. For the past two days, he says he's been clearing debris around his home creating a defensible space.

"We started moving stuff already to our house down in the valley," Cochran said.

By Monday evening a vast plume of smoke from the Bighorn Fire began to shift right into Cochran's backyard view.

"I have noticed the smoke worsen since June 5 when this was ignited in fact I was on the aspen draw trail when the storm hit us," Cochran said.

Cochran like many others on Mt. Lemmon is familiar with preparing to evacuate.

"If I was to lose the place it would be devastating at the same time I would rebuild and we would continue on...but right now it's definitely an anxiety," Cochran said.

According to Coronado National Forest officials, they had 729 people working to stop the spread of the fire. Crews had the fire 30 percent contained with 14,686 acres burned Monday evening.