Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteers helping Tucson residents

1:53 pm Local News, News

A dedicated group of volunteers is out on the streets helping residents stay informed and stay safe.

The Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers have been and continue to volunteer their time to help the residents near the Big Horn Fire.

The volunteers are keeping residents up-to-date on changes in situations and evacuation notices.

For more information about volunteering:

Timothy Clemons

