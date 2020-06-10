UArizona experts explain benefits of wildfires

TUCSON - Multiple fires have been burning in the Catalina Mountains for the past five days. Experts say there are some benefits to these wildfires.

Wildfires are not uncommon in the mountains. In fact, they are necessary to clear out old brush and dead trees. But there are even most benefits than just that.

These fires were started by a thunderstorm that was moving through the northside and Oro Valley last Friday.

Dr. Donald Falk, a natural resource professor at the University of Arizona, said fires that are started naturally, like the two recent fires, are a way that the environment recycles.

"This is burning up in a remote area in the wilderness," Falk said. "In terms of its initiation, it's the kind of fire that would have happened historically"

Many southern Arizona residents voiced their concerns about the animals. However, experts say fires like these are not new to the wildlife either.

"Animals are very smart and they know how to run away from fire," said Laura Marshall, a doctoral candidate at UArizona. "They will instinctively hang out in areas that didn't burn as severely or in nearby areas that did not burn for cover, and they will come back into the burned area when the grass starts growing again."

Fires that burn a lot of vegetation also tend to mix around the soil to allow new kinds of plants to grow there along with the old.

"When fire comes through every now and then, it not only clears out the underbrush," Falk said. "It recycles the nutrients. It takes critical limited nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, from the vegetation and gets them back in the soil."