Santa Cruz County to ramp up COVID-19 testing as cases rise

TUCSON - Officials in Santa Cruz County are urging residents to follow CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the Coronavirus as cases continue to increase.

On Tuesday, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino made a proclamation for residents in Nogales to follow CDC guidelines in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

On June 9, the Santa Cruz County Health Department reported 733 cases and 6 coronavirus related deaths.

"When it gets close to home, that's when you start really thinking, 'Okay, what's going on," Garino said. "First the numbers, then you have six deaths … Out of the sixth deaths, five of them were people that I knew … I don't want to see that anymore and it hurts to see our residents in Nogales and Santa Cruz County going through this."

News 4 Tucson also spoke with Santa Cruz County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell who acknowledged the lack of testing.

On June 10, Arizona's Department of Health Services reported that 2,393 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Santa Cruz County with 24.2 percent reading positive.

"Entities that are testing down here are the Nexcare, Urgent Care, Mariposa Community Health Center and Holy Cross Hospital," Terrell said. "We are working with the state for some additional funding and some additional test kits so that we can provide some blitzes down here."

Terrell says the county is working to get more testing for residents within the next week.

EDITOR's NOTE: There is a lag in reporting to the Arizona Department of Health Services for Santa Cruz County, resulting in the numbers reported on the county website to be higher than AZDHS.