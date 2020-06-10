Crews continue to battle Bighorn Fire prompting residents to be concerned about potential evacuation

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The Bighorn Fire has burned more than 3,200 acres since Friday night. It is still 10 percent contained.

As of Wednesday evening, there are no evacuation orders. However, residents are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

"The flames and smoke seem to take off a little bit behind the house," said Bill Eklund, who lives nearby the location of the fire. "It is certainly disconcerning and excited my wife a little bit."

Fire crews working the Bighorn Fire said there is no need to worry.

"There are no evacuations at this time," said Christina Pearson, Bighorn Fire spokeswoman.

Pearson said it is common to see fire crews in nearby neighborhoods at this time. Despite this, the spokeswoman said this should not prompt concern.

"They are finding access to the forest," she said. "They will be cutting line and scouting so that cutting of the line will be making bare soil, moving vegetation, just to protect the houses around there."

"This morning I was inside my house and heard what sounded like landscapers," said Eklund. "I looked out the window and there was a fire crew, Hotshot fire crew of maybe 15 guys clearing the brush along the side of this house here and up over the ridge to the east."

Again, an evacuation has not been ordered. However, Eklund and his family are getting ready just in case.

"So we are packing up papers and a lot of items we would want to take with us but hopefully we will not have to evacuate."

Stay with News 4 Tucson for all the latest updates on the Bighorn Fire.