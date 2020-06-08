Crews continue to battle Tortolita Mountains fire

TUCSON - Local fire crews continued to battle the wildfire northwest of Tucson on Monday.

The fire has been burning since late Friday evening after it was started by lightning.

Also, 1 or 2 separate fires in Tortolitas west of Catalina and north of OV. Visable from Oracle Rd from Tangerine to OJ. Crews attempting to make access. Also very rough terrain, no homes in the area. pic.twitter.com/HcJ7jtARtJ — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) June 6, 2020 Golder Ranch Fire tweeted an update at approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday regarding the wildfires in the Tortolitas west of Catalina.

As of Monday, the fire has burned 3,500 acres of land.

Approximately 90 firefighters and between 10 to 15 aircrafts were working to contain the fire Monday around 5 p.m.

Tiffany Davila, public information officer for Arizona Forestry & Fire Management, said the problem is the wind.

"The fire is being pushed by the wind and also being fed by dry fuel," Davila said. "Our crews are working as fast as we can, but parts of the terrain are hard to get to."

Davila said the main goal right now is to contain the fire.

The crews on-scene have been utilizing aircraft to pick up water and then transport it to the Tortolita Mountain-area.

Furthermore, Davila said if you plan to fly a drone to capture any of the work being done, you could have your drone confiscated and receive a hefty fine.

"We actually have to ground any of our crews if a drone were to present," Davila said. "For the safety of our crews and people in the area, please do not fly a drone over any wildfire."

Residents living in or around Dove Mountain might see smoke in the area.

However, the smoke is only a result of the wind blowing it in the area so residents are advised to not be alarmed.

In addition, no evacuations have been planned at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest information regarding Southern Arizona's wildfires.