Carey’s faith pushes her competitive drive

TUCSON - Nadi Carey called her appearance on NBC’s The Titan Games, “an adrenaline rush.”

The Tucsonan’s run on the show unfortunately lasted just one episode as she was defeated by Dani Speegle.

Carey’s aunts had initially submitted workout videos of her to the show in hopes that she would be selected.

Nadi says her strong faith in Jesus Christ is one of the reasons she can even compete at a level to make the Titan Games.

The 29-year old did not play her senior season at the University of Texas Permian Basin due to an auto immune deficiency.

Doctors told her to hang up her basketball shoes and any thoughts of engaging in future high intensity physical activity.

Nadi Carey displays her inner resolve while competing on NBC's The Titan Games

Carey proved them wrong. She became a firefighter here in Southern Arizona for the Golder Ranch Fire District.

She has since moved back to the sports arena having completed her 2nd season as an NCAA Basketball referee.

As a Tucson prepster, Carey led both Canyon del Oro and Flowing Wells High Schools to state basketball championships.

She then went on to Pima College and led the Aztecs to the NJCAA Division II national finals.

Carey was one of two Tucsonans on The Titan Games this season. 30-year old registered nurse Robbie Rodriguez graduated from Mountain View High School.

