AZDHS updates hospital data method, urges Arizona hospitals to activate emergency plan

TUCSON - Over the weekend, Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, announced it's changing the way the number of beds available in Arizona hospitals during the pandemic are reported.

The change comes after the state was over-reporting the number of hospital beds being used.

According to Christ, AZDHS was adding surge beds to the number of beds in use, even though they weren't.

A surge bed is an additional inpatient bed designed for hospitals at capacity.

Surge beds are provided for hospitals that activate Arizona's Crisis Standard Care plan.

In a blog post over the weekend, Dr. Cara Christ addressed the new method of counting hospital beds in use.

"Initially, these surge beds were calculated into the total number and counted as full - these surge beds should not be included in the bed availability, because they are not currently in use...We've recently reached out to several facilities to validate the data they are reporting to us. as a result of this work, we have improved the method for determining inpatient and ICU bed availability to more accurately reflect available resources." Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Health Services

Data reflecting the change on Sunday from AZDHS showed 77% of adult intensive care unit beds in use totaling 1,192.

Even without the over-reporting, hospitals have been experiencing a steady climb.

On Monday, Banner Health tweeted that since May 15, their ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled, also adding that they are at capacity for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation treatment.

Our ICUs are very busy caring for the sickest of the sick who are battling COVID-19. Since May 15, ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled. Banner Health also recently reached capacity for patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment. (2/3) — Banner Health (@BannerHealth) June 8, 2020

Echoing that, Dr. Christ wrote a letter to hospitals urging them to activate Arizona's Crisis Standard Care Plan so they can gain access to Arizona's emergency supplies.

To view Dr. Christ's letter, click here.

Since then, AZDHS has said on Twitter that the letter was just a reiteration of March's request for Arizona hospitals.