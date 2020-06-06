Southern Arizona agencies experiencing 911 system outage

Southern Arizona agencies experiencing 911 system outageUpdated
UPDATE: All 911 systems have been restored.
TUCSON - The 911 system is down across southern Arizona and is impacting all local police and fire departments.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public that in the event of an emergency, you call one of the following numbers until the system is restored:
520-940-0131
520-940-0132
520-940-0133
520-940-0134
You are only asked to call if it is an emergency.
Other agencies have also announced an alternative number while the issue is being resolved.
