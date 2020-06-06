Southern Arizona agencies experiencing 911 system outage

UPDATE: All 911 systems have been restored.

TUCSON - The 911 system is down across southern Arizona and is impacting all local police and fire departments.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking the public that in the event of an emergency, you call one of the following numbers until the system is restored:

520-940-0131

520-940-0132

520-940-0133

520-940-0134

You are only asked to call if it is an emergency.

Other agencies have also announced an alternative number while the issue is being resolved.

UAPD is not receiving calls via 911 & direct dial. For an emergency only call 520-419-9502 or use the LiveSafe App to reach UAPD — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) June 6, 2020

There seems to be an issue with the overall 911 emergency lines. I urge everyone in need of police, fire or emergency medical attention to call our regular lines. We are working on the issue. The outage is affecting more than just Nogales PD.



(520) 287-9111

Please share info — Nogales Police (@NogalesPoliceAz) June 6, 2020

Community Advisory: 9-1-1 and non-emergency telephone lines are inoperable due to technical issues. If there is an emergency you can still Text 9-1-1. Technicians are working on a resolution. pic.twitter.com/2k3F27YMjr — SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) June 6, 2020

