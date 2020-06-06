PCSD looking for victims of fraud scheme

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for anyone who may have been a victim of a fraud scheme involving vehicle maintenance.

Officials say the victims would receive a call from someone claiming to be family or a friend.

The caller would ask the victim to leave money with a mechanic or some other third party.

The locations the victims were given would be restaurants, businesses and parks.

Aloyious Niess, 55 (PCSD)

The drop off locations were near Broadway and Colb, Palo Verde and Irvington or Grant and Country Club.

The caller would use the current COVID-19 pandemic as a reason not to meet in person but used other excuses in the past.

Authorities say 55-year-old Aloyious Niess has been arrested as an alleged suspect in this case.

PCSD is asking possible victims and anyone with information to call Detective Rivas at 520-351-4430.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call 88-CRIME or visit 88CRIME.org.