Navajo Nation extends closings of tribal casinos into July

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation’s gambling operation had hoped to reopen its casinos in mid-June but they’ll stay closed until at least early July because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise officials said Friday that closures ordered to help curb spread of the outbreak will continue due to a recent order by tribal President Jonathan Nez that continues closures of tribal government operations through July 5.

The tribe’s sprawling reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and its casinos are located near Flagstaff, Arizona, and Farmington, Gallup and Shiprock, New Mexico.