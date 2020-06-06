Arizona wildfire season already in high gear due humans, weather

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s wildfire season is already in high gear, thanks in large part to human carelessness but also weather conditions last winter that produced an abundance of vegetation now serving as fuel for fires.

At least two new wildfires were reported Friday night on mountain ranges in Tucson's northwestern outskirts but officials said no structures were threatened.

KTAR reported that approximately 75,000 acres have burned as of early Wednesday, compared with approximately 10,000 acres at the same point last year.

Of the 771 wildfires this year, 741 were human caused. Officials say abandoned campfires, unsecured tow chains and target shooting were responsible for many of the fires.