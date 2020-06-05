Nearly 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at Arizona ICE detention centers

TUCSON - As COVID-19 cases increase across the United States, immigration detention facilities are not excluded from the effects of the global pandemic.

According to statistics provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there are currently 781 positive cases of COVID-19 in detention facilities across the United States.

With an overall detained population of 25,421, about 3,145 detained migrants have been tested for COVID-19.

Here in Arizona, there has been 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with zero cases resulting in death.

Officials say at the La Palma Correctional Facility, there has been 78 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. Of those, 15 are currently under isolation or are being monitored.

Over at the facility in Florence, there are five individuals currently under isolation or are being monitored. There has been 15 confirmed cases of the disease at the center.

Eloy Federal Contract had the least number of overall COVID-19 cases - four. All of those individuals are currently under isolation or are being monitored.

In Arizona, the Eloy Detention Center and the Florence Correctional Center each had one employee test positive for COVID-19.

The overall total of ICE employees at detention centers is currently at 44.

