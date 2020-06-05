Local Tucson businesses are less concerned this weekend about violent protests

TUCSON - Demonstrations last week protesting police violence lead to violence themselves here in Tucson with the destruction of multiple businesses downtown.

Andres Marmion is the owner of Berry and Juice along Congress St. and on his building you can see a sign saying that it is a local owned business.

Marmion said, "They kinda went up the road, luckily they skipped us. Since then it seems like TPD and downtown security have been a little more tight on it so, so far so good."

It was about quieter near University of Arizona's campus as far as property damage was concerned.

University Blvd. saw protesters last weekend, but they were all peaceful.

Frog and Firkin along University Blvd. are expecting a big night of business Friday and not violent protest.

The manager, Brittney Gregory said, "We actually do have live music starting at 7 p.m. going on until 10 or 11 this evening. We are still open and we are here."

Both local businesses and many others around the area are supportive of the message of the protest and think the violent part is in the past for Tucson.

Gregory said, "I feel like everyone has been very peaceful and abiding by the rules and laws and doing what they can to get there message across in a peaceful way."

Marmion said, "I think the violent part of it has somewhat passed, hopefully they don't prove me wrong. I think right now its more about making a point and being vocal."