Family of man outraged after fatally shot by Arizona cop

PHOENIX (AP) — Video shows at least four minutes pass before paramedics standing by could tend to an unarmed man fatally shot by an Arizona state trooper, drawing outrage from his family.

The death of Dion Johnson in Phoenix came on the same day as George Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer and has also been a focus of protests in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the May 25 shooting and released more details late Wednesday.

The trooper says Johnson tried to take the trooper's gun as he was putting it in his holster. There was a struggle and Johnson was shot.