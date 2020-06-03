Phoenix protests end peacefully before Arizona curfew starts

PHOENIX (AP) — Thousands of people participated in peaceful protests in Phoenix Tuesday night against the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

Phoenix police said there were no arrests as one crowd marched in the heart of downtown and another gathered at the state Capitol about a mile to the west.

The protests ended early in the evening, with most participants leaving by the 8 p.m. start of a statewide curfew ordered Sunday by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Tuesday was the sixth consecutive night with protests in Phoenix. There were no reported arrests in Phoenix for the second straight night.