TUSD looking at funding shortfall if students stay home

TUCSON - Who is paying for the recommendations?

That was the big takeaway from a Tuesday press briefing involving Tucson Unified School District superintended Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.

The Arizona Department of Education has laid out a roadmap for the school districts across the state to re-open later this summer.

ADE is championing a hybrid instruction model that would include both in-classroom and remote learning options.

Trujillo applauded the 36-page document but said it lacked direction on where funding would come from in order to implement the recommendations.

TUSD hopes to open schools on August 6 but stands to lose $3M if more than 25% of its student body decided to take the remote learning route.

TUSD stands to lose over $3M in state-funding if 25% or more of the student population opts for remote learning this Fall

The district announced earlier this week it would not hold in-person graduations for the Class of 2020 due to the continuing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Trujillo had been talking to the city about of the possibility of have individual ceremonies for all of its high schools at the spacious Tucson Convention Center.

The City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department however did not think it was a good idea to hold multiple events inside at the TCC that would draw between 800-to-1000 people.

The state of Arizona on Tuesday had its highest single day jump in COVID-19 cases since February. There were 1,127 new cases reported.

TUSD in conjunction with all other school districts in Southern Arizona have made the decision to continue the suspension of interscholastic activities through the month of June.

This despite the Arizona Interscholastic Association last week laying out what it called a “Living Protocol” for the return of prep sports.

