Pima County Superintendent of Schools weighs in on reopening schools in fall

TUCSON - Last month, Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Arizona schools could reopen in the fall.

Local school leaders are gearing up for the upcoming school year with talks of increased sanitation, temperature checks, and wearing masks when possible.

"Right now, schools are preparing and planning vigorously to figure out how do we do this really safe and what's that going to look like for our students, staff and all the stakeholders that are involved," said Dustin Williams, Pima County Superintendent of Schools.

On Monday, the Arizona Department of Education released it "Roadmap for Reopening Schools."

The document touches on screening staff and students, as well as providing personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, superintendent of Tucson Unified School District, mentioned the roadmap from the AZ Department of Education during a briefing on Tuesday.

Trujillo called the plan expensive and said providing a mask for every student in TUSD for every week would cost them $1.25 million.

"Right now, with cooperation and partnership with Pima County and the mayors offices, we are taking the data of what schools need for all the PPE equipment," Williams said.

Williams added, "With the COVID money that is out there, the county is going to come up and hopefully support the majority of schools out there for those types of items."

In addition, Williams said they're looking into ways students with special needs, as well as the younger students, can stay safe.

This is especially since social distancing and wearing a mask might be a tough, if not an impossible, task for them.

"The preferred model would be when we left, the legislature gave us full autonomy with House Bill 2910 to go remotely," Williams said."We still would like to see some sort of mechanism like that so if schools need to, they could implement maybe a hybrid model."

Each school may have different procedures in place come August, so it's important to contact your local school.

For a link to the Arizona Department of Education's Roadmap for Reopening Schools in the state, click here.