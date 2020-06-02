PACC offers free vet clinic to pet owners financially impacted by COVID-19

TUCSON - Pima Animal Care Center is helping furry friends get the help they need, despite how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their owners.

"It is just hard. Many have lost their jobs and they have these pets," said Nikki Reck, spokeswoman for PACC.

"These pets are in loving homes so if the only barrier is a bag of food or a vaccine, or a benign tumor removal, we want to be able to keep those pets in their loving homes," said Reck.

Bear was one of the patients at PACC on Tuesday.

Last year, Bear was diagnosed with Valley Fever and her owner also found a mass on Bear's arm.

"We aspirated it and looked at the cells under a microscope and determined it was benign," said Dr. Helena Wayt, a veterinarian at PACC. "Valley Fever likes to live in the bones so the fact that Bear is comfortable with exam and able to ambulate well, means that hopefully there isn't Valley Fever in her bones."

In addition, blood work was taken, just to be 100 percent sure, and the results will take a few days.

"I was really concerned with her Valley Fever," said Ginger Haluska, Bear's owner.

Haluska felt emotional when asked how she felt when the doctor told her Bear looked good so far.

"Oh so elated, I could cry," Haluska said. "I am just so glad this program is here right now."

With the help from grants and donations from the public, PACC's clinic makes it possible to help dogs, like Bear, get the help they need.

To apply for PACC's program, click here.