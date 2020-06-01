TPD arrested nearly 20 individuals during George Floyd protests over the weekend

TPD arrested nearly 20 individuals during George Floyd protests over the weekendUpdated
TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department released the names and mugshots on Monday of individuals who were arrested during the protests for George Floyd throughout Tucson over the weekend.
Floyd died while in police custody one week ago in Minneapolis.
According to an Associated Press tally on Sunday, at least 4,100 people have been arrested over days of protests across the United States since the killing of George Floyd.
All of the 19 individuals listed below were arrested over a span of three days from Friday to Sunday.
On Friday, the following four people were arrested.
- Miguel Fragozo, 20
- ARS 13-1204 Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer x2
- Megan Shui-Qing Tsong, 23 (No Mugshot)
- 13-2906 Obstructing a Public Roadway
- Aspen Lind, 31 (No Mugshot)
- 13-2906 Obstructing a Public Roadway
- Carlos Alcaraz, 24
- 13-2906 Obstructing a Public Roadway
On Saturday, the following nine people were arrested.
- Rosemary Echevarria, 23 (No Mugshot)
- 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct
- Michael Lionel Dozier, 30
- 13-1203 Assault
- Zachary Amico Shellouff, 28
- 13-2902 Unlawful Assembly
- Raymundo James Daily, 28
- 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct
- Piotr Kristofer Musial, 27
- 13-2902 Unlawful Assembly / 13-3405 Marijuana Possession
- Aariq Jon-William Quick, 20
- 13-3102 Weapons Misconduct / 13-3405 Marijuana / 13-3415 Paraphernalia
- Kervens Paul Bosma, 24
- Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant
- Logan Joseph Teeters, 28
- 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct / 13-3405 Marijuana Possession
- Brandon Christopher David, 35
- 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct
On Sunday, the following six subjects were all charged with Emergency Management Violation ARS 26-317.
- Renee V. Sarrppo, 19 (Not from Tucson)
- Melissa Elena Skan, 26
- Madeline Rose Guyott, 24
- Alexander Campbell Heath, 22
- Mindy Lynn Ramos, 36
- Jarred Klidy 36, (No Mugshot) (Not from Tucson)
- In addition to being charged with Emergency Management Violation ARS 26-317, Klidy was also charged with Unlawful Operation of an Unmanned Aircraft (Flying in close proximity to our Air Unit).