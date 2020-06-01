TPD arrested nearly 20 individuals during George Floyd protests over the weekend

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department released the names and mugshots on Monday of individuals who were arrested during the protests for George Floyd throughout Tucson over the weekend.

Floyd died while in police custody one week ago in Minneapolis.

According to an Associated Press tally on Sunday, at least 4,100 people have been arrested over days of protests across the United States since the killing of George Floyd.

All of the 19 individuals listed below were arrested over a span of three days from Friday to Sunday.

On Friday, the following four people were arrested.

Miguel Fragozo, 20 ARS 13-1204 Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer x2



Megan Shui-Qing Tsong, 23 (No Mugshot) 13-2906 Obstructing a Public Roadway



Aspen Lind, 31 (No Mugshot) 13-2906 Obstructing a Public Roadway



Carlos Alcaraz, 24 13-2906 Obstructing a Public Roadway



On Saturday, the following nine people were arrested.

Rosemary Echevarria, 23 (No Mugshot) 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct



Michael Lionel Dozier, 30 13-1203 Assault



Zachary Amico Shellouff, 28 13-2902 Unlawful Assembly



Raymundo James Daily, 28 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct



Piotr Kristofer Musial, 27 13-2902 Unlawful Assembly / 13-3405 Marijuana Possession



Aariq Jon-William Quick, 20 13-3102 Weapons Misconduct / 13-3405 Marijuana / 13-3415 Paraphernalia



Kervens Paul Bosma, 24 Outstanding Misdemeanor Warrant



Logan Joseph Teeters, 28 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct / 13-3405 Marijuana Possession



Brandon Christopher David, 35 13-2904 Disorderly Conduct



On Sunday, the following six subjects were all charged with Emergency Management Violation ARS 26-317.

Renee V. Sarrppo, 19 (Not from Tucson)

Melissa Elena Skan, 26

Madeline Rose Guyott, 24

Alexander Campbell Heath, 22

Mindy Lynn Ramos, 36