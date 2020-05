TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier has released a statement following Gov. Doug Ducey's emergency declaration Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Ducey says the declaration came at the request of local leaders across Arizona.

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. tonight and is in effect from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The curfew will expire on Monday, June 8, at 5 a.m. unless further extended.

Read Sheriff Napier's full statement below.