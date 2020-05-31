Gov. Ducey issues statewide curfew for Arizona

Gov. Ducey issues statewide curfew for ArizonaUpdated
Governor Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency across Arizona following days of protests.
Gov. Ducey says the declaration came at the request of local leaders across Arizona.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she found out about the curfew in Gov. Ducey's tweet.
Mayor Romero says she and Tuscon Police Chief Magnus were not notified ahead of time.
Gov. Ducey's full statement reads:
At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week.
This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest.
Today’s declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state. Our office will continue to communicate with local law enforcement to provide whatever resources we can.