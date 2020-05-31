Gov. Ducey issues statewide curfew for Arizona

Governor Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency across Arizona following days of protests.

Gov. Ducey says the declaration came at the request of local leaders across Arizona.

NOTICE:



At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2020



Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she found out about the curfew in Gov. Ducey's tweet.

Mayor Romero says she and Tuscon Police Chief Magnus were not notified ahead of time.

I just learned through @dougducey's tweet that an 8pm statewide curfew is forthcoming. I nor @ChiefCMagnus were not notified.



We have less than 6 hrs to plan and have not seen the EO.



During times of emergency, it's critical that we have a strong line of communication. — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) May 31, 2020

Gov. Ducey's full statement reads:

At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week.

This gives law enforcement an additional tool to prevent the lawlessness we’ve seen here and in cities nationwide. Police will be equipped to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest.

Today’s declaration also authorizes an expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state. Our office will continue to communicate with local law enforcement to provide whatever resources we can.