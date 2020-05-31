ACLU of Arizona issues statement on Gov. Ducey’s issued curfew

TUCSON, Ariz. - The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona has spoken out against the curfew issued by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Victoria Lopez, Advocacy and Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona issued the following statement regarding the deceleration.

The statewide curfew announced today by Governor Ducey is an extraordinary and sweeping measure that raises serious constitutional concerns. Such actions restrict the rights of protesters and will undoubtedly lead to selective enforcement in Black and Brown communities. We urge the Governor and other elected officials across the state to seek a less restrictive approach and to meaningfully engage community leaders to address longstanding concerns with racist policing practices.

The ACLU of Arizona also release the following statement regarding the ongoing protests against police violence happening across the nation and in the state of Arizona:

Black and Brown people should not have to live in fear of being killed by police. People across the country are rightfully demanding justice and accountability. The systemic racism in police agencies must end. Police violence and brutality against Black and Brown communities must end.

People have the constitutional right to protest and record the police in public spaces. We call on state and local law enforcement to respect demonstrators’ First Amendment rights and avoid resorting to the use of force, including chemical agents and projectiles. The dangers of chemical agents like tear gas have been well-documented and the use of these materials is particularly egregious while we’re in the middle of a global pandemic.

We join calls for police accountability and transparency and to those protesting, we are with you.

