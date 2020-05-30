Pima County Sheriff responds to George Floyd protest

Pima County Sheriff responds to George Floyd protestUpdated
TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier released a statement following protests for George Floyd around the country and here in Tucson.
The protests have sparked since the disturbing video of George Floyd's death involving a former Minneapolis Police Officer was spread widely online.
"I have never seen the law enforcement community so solidified in its disgust at the horrific actions of the Minneapolis Police Officer that resulted in the death of George Floyd. There
is no justification for what happened. There is justification for the outrage and anger the
entire country now feels. I assure you this outrage and anger is felt by every dedicated and
professional law enforcement officer in our nation.
I support the constitutional and peaceful expression of our outrage and anger. What can
neither be supported nor excused and encouraged is violence and property destruction in
the expression of our outrage and anger. These actions do nothing to advance healing or
our collective desire to see justice dispensed for the officer who caused the death of George
Floyd and those who stood by and let it happen. I ask that our community stand tall and
engage in the lawful and peaceful expression of our anger. This is our home. Destroying
our own home through violence and damage does nothing to elevate us as a people or any
cause we share," Sheriff Napier said.