Escaped Colorado inmates pretended to be immigrants

SELLS, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says two men who escaped from a Colorado prison tried to flee the U.S. by pretending to be Mexican immigrants.

Agents patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border found the two prison escapees who said they were immigrants and wished to be deported.

The agents kept questioning the men and discovered they were 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman, who had escaped a minimum-security facility in Florence, Colorado earlier in the week.

The Border Patrol says it arrested a 30-year-old woman who was driving the men, but an aiding and abetting charge was dropped because of coronavirus restrictions.

The agency did not release the woman's identity.

Rodriguez and Guzman, each serving drug sentences, were turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.