Dr George Hobeich remembered

TUCSON - Hundreds of people drove through the parking lot Friday at Hobeich Medical Plaza to honor and remember the late beloved pediatrician.

Hobeich, 62, passed away earlier this month and is survived by his beloved wife Renee of 41 years, son Paul, Daughter Valerie and four grandchildren.

He practiced medicine in Tucson for more than 35 years and throughout his prestigious career, Hobiech won multiple awards, including "The Patient's Choice Award" and working as a clinic professor of pediatrics at Mid Western University.

Because of the current pandemic, the Hobeich family offered patients, friends and the public a chance to pay their respects to the family as cars formed a long drive through line from 9 - 11 a.m.

The reception was so large that a police presence was required to help keep the traffic flowing.

Daughter Valerie Menke had this to say on her late father's behalf.

"To our Tucson Community, patients, colleagues, friends and loved ones who have reached out to us in this time of sorrow, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your overwhelming love and prayers, through every form of communication, will always be held close to our hearts. Please know, that no gesture has gone unnoticed. The memories each one of you have shared, has truly been a source of comfort during this extremely painful and difficult time."