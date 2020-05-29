Casino Del Sol is prepping for a big reopening next Wednesday

TUCSON - Casino Del Sol has their big reopening this upcoming Wednesday, June 3, for people to return and enjoy the casino and hotel.

March 19th was the last time Casino Del Sol was allowed to be open to the public and since then, they have been planning a return carefully.

Jessica Savare who is the Director of Loyality Marketing said, "We have social distancing markers across the property that way guests are aware of the amount of space that is needed between players. We will be asking guests to wear masks at all times"

Along with mandatory masks, Casino Del Sol has implemented glass barriers at the poker tables, temperature checks at the door, gloves for all employees and they have even shut down every other slot machine to maintain social distancing.

Savare continued, "We are encouraging all of our slot players that once they are done with the machine to notify a team member so we can clean it for the next player"

They have also beefed up the cleaning staff to meet this demand. It may sound like a lot of work, but many employees are ready to get back to work.

Savare said, "I think we've been off work long enough to understand that we've missed this place oh, that we missed our guest. We've been here for weeks now preparing to welcome back our guest and Casino del Sol is not the same without them."