Salvation Army starts Operation Chill Out in Tucson

TUCSON- The Salvation Army of Tucson launched Operation Chill Out to help the homeless during these hot temperatures.

According to the Salvation Army, they launch the program when the official temperature in Tucson is forecast to rise to 102 degrees or higher.

On these triple digit days, they will be offering bottled water, sunscreen, hats, umbrellas and other heat relief items to the homeless population.

Those items will be provided at several locations including Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue, The Salvation Army Hospitality House, The Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, and the Salvation Army Tucson South Corps Community Center.

The Salvation Army said Operation Chill out will follow all recommended CDC COVID 19 guidelines for safety.

The Salvation Army of Tucson is also in need of volunteers as well as water and supply donations.

The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671 (bilingual), Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week.

The Salvation Army All Nations Corps Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504 (bilingual), Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.,

The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, 218 E Prince Road, 520-888-1299, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.

The Salvation Army Tucson South Corps Community Center, 1625 S. Third Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.





