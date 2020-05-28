Man arrested in Glendale shooting that injured 3 indicted on 39 charges

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a construction worker on 39 charges in a shooting rampage at a suburban Phoenix restaurant and retail complex. Armando Hernandez Jr. is accused of wounding three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20.

One of the victims _ a 19-year-old man _ remains hospitalized in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and 30-year-woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hernandez was indicted on charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

An attorney for Hernandez declined to comment.