Caring for your dogs in extreme heat

TUCSON - With an excessive heat warning in effect, it is more important than ever to make sure your pets are safe when you walk them outside.

Many dog breeds are not native to the Arizona desert and when it gets as hot as it is outside, dogs can burn their paws and even get heat stroke.

Mariana Pardo is a Vet and she says it is very important to check the ground that they dogs will walk on before they cross it.

Dr. Pardo said, "More than anything it's going to depend on the ground they are walking on, even more than the actual temperature outside. One of the ways owners can assess if it's too hot is it's for them to actually use the back of their hand or their feet and step on where the dog will for 10 seconds"

If temperatures are over 100 degrees the asphalt could reach temperatures near 160 plus heat stroke can be a big issue. Valorie Lawson experienced this first hand.

Lawson said, "I told my husband once on our boxer not to do it, and he did it. He had to run home to get the truck so we can put the dog in the car so we can get it home and get his body temperature down."

Heat stroke in dogs varies by breed and boxers are one of the ones that are highly susceptible.

Dr. Pardo said, "Any pet that has a very smushed face so most of your bulldogs French bulldogs and boxers we are going to be at a really high risk for developing heat stroke because dogs get rid of their heat by panting"