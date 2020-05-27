City of Tucson awarded $3.7M grant to buy more zero-emission buses

TUCSON - The City of Tucson was awarded a grant for $3.7 million on Wednesday to buy new zero-emission buses for the Sun Tran public transportation system.

Sun Tran began testing an electric bus in its fleet last year, introducing the first battery-powered bus into regular rotation earlier this month.

The city plans to buy five more buses with the new grant money to help reduce the city's carbon footprint by keeping the air clean and protecting the most vulnerable communities who rely on public transportation.