New COVID-19 testing technology awaits FDA approval

TUCSON - PathogenDx, a company based in Tucson, has created a new test that would detect if someone has COVID-19, the flu or even the common cold.

"We started this COVID project on March 12th," said Milan Patel, CEO of PathogenDx. "At a board meeting, they said go ahead and design the chip, so we designed this test in a matter of five weeks."

The company is waiting on approval from the Food & Drug Administration to launch the testing with hopes of offering it to labs across the country.

"We hope to scale it over the next three months," Patel said. "We believe that given the support from the federal government and the FDA, that we can get to about 4 million tests a month."

PathogenDx's insurance-reimbursed test is conducted by a nose or saliva swab and provides results in six hours.

Besides the test, the company is also rolling out an environmental test which detects if COVID-19 is in the air by an air and surface swab.

Patel said their environmental test has already been tried out in office settings in San Francisco and hopes to roll out the devices for schools, gyms, and even hospitals.

For Patel and his team, the new technology is all about helping the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the human spirit is with you, you can achieve anything, you can conquer anything," Patel said.

