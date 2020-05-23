Teen rescued after plunge into abandoned Maricopa County mine shaft

NEW RIVER, Ariz. (AP) - Firefighters from several departments rescued a 17-year-old boy from an abandoned mine shaft.

The boy fell about 50 feet down the mine while driving an all terrain vehicle in the northern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

He was taken to hospital for evaluation Friday night after being pulled out of the shaft near New River.

No information was released about possible injuries but authorities said the boy was alert and speaking with rescuers.

Rescuers arriving at the scene found him at the bottom of the shaft with the ÄTV on top of him.

The Arizona State Mine Inspector's Office says there are thousands of abandoned mine shafts across the state.

