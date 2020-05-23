16-year-old dies in ATV crash at West Michigan and South 7th

Tucson Police Dept. is investigating a deadly crash involving an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) and a Honda Thursday night.

Officers responded to South 7th Ave. and West Michigan Drive for reports of a serious injury collision involving an ATV around 10:00 pm Thursday.

Tucson Fire arrived at the scene and transported the ATV driver and his passenger to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old ATV driver died from his injuries after a few hours at the hospital.

The 13-year-old ATV passenger is still receiving treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say a Honda Accord stopped for a stop sign at the four-way intersection with a round-about.

According to TPD, while the car was stopped the ATV didn't stop for a stop sign and drove through the center of the round-about crashing into the car.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene, called 911 and cooperated with the investigation.

TPD says the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision and neither of the ATV riders were wearing helmets.