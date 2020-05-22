AZGFD recovers 53 nails purposely planted to harm hikers, off-road vehicles in Santa Catalinas

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The Arizona Game & Fish Department has asked for the public's help to find the person who purposely planted 53 roofing nails from the Canada Del Oro Wash from Edwin Road to Charouleau Gap Road.

@azgfdTucson is investigating reports of illegal spiking with nails and other sharp metal objects near Edwin Road & Charouleau Gap Trail in the Santa Catalinas. Off-Highway Vehicle Operators, hikers & horseback riders should be careful there, & call in spiking to 623-236-7201. pic.twitter.com/4TJLhNWd2q — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 19, 2020

The nails were a hazard to off-road vehicles and hikers in the area of the Santa Catalinas.

Mike Anderson is a motorcyclist who visits the area where the nails were placed.

"To me, it doesn't make sense. We're out here having a good time," Anderson said. "The whole idea is to enjoy yourself out here and we've got people we've got to worry about."

Now, when Anderson rides along the trails where the nails were found, he has concerns.

"Every time I drive on these trails, I'm concerned whether or not I'm going to go over some nails or whatever else that can be hazardous to me and my machine," Anderson said.

Mark Hart, spokesperson for the Arizona Game & Fish Department, described the planted nails when they were found.

"They're pretty nasty looking things and they have a head and they were set up with the point up," Hart said.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the person who committed this violation, you can call 1-800-352-0700.