Sonoita wineries slowly opening as state lifts stay-at-home orders

Sonoita, Az. - Late winter and early Spring are a popular time for wine tastings, but the statewide shut down closed their doors for nearly two of those crucial months.

Kief Manning is the owner of Kief-Joshua Vineyards and he said, "You know we're kind of like a destination business I guess. So people want to come down here and get out of the city, relax, hangout, do wine tastings and stuff so not being able to do wine tastings has brought down our visitations"

Sonoita is different from other wine cities across the country because they don't rely on shipments to restaurants, instead most of their sales are made to the visitors.

Charron Vineyards is a popular spot in Sonoita. The owner, Susan Craig said, "That's the only business that we've had is curbside pickup. Most of the retail is done here. We have a few wholesale to some restaurants and wine stores but those have pretty much been shut down."

Both Craig's and Manning's businesses are expecting a rebound here over the next few months as their tasting rooms open, but others around the country are not so lucky.

Some vineyards in California that almost exclusively sell to restaurants have seen a 95% decrease in sales because of the closures.

What this means for the average wine buyer is that there will soon be a surplus of high end wine entering the market as restaurants turn away big orders.

The wine tasting rooms in Sonoita are slowly opening now and the owners told me they are going above and beyond CDC standards.