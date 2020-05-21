Catalina Magnet High School graduate overcomes obstacles

TUCSON - Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, high school seniors are unable to have proper graduation ceremonies.

Mariana Cahill is one of those high school seniors.

Cahill is from Brazil and came to Tucson to live with her aunt and uncle two and a half years ago.

"And experience the different lifestyle here and they welcomed me with open arms," said Cahill.

19-year-old Cahill challenged herself with school, even when others said she could not do it.

"I decided to take on dual-enrollment classes which made me more intelligent and a better writer," said Cahill.

Unfortunately, school was not the only challenging obstacle Cahill has faced.

Mariana was born with Apert syndrome.

"I was technically not born with a normal soft spot," said Cahill. "I was inclosed pretty prematurely which made it basically joined at the hands, feet and head."

Throughout Cahill's 19 years of life, she has had 13 surgeries.

Next year, Cahill will have her fourteenth and final surgery.

"Mostly kids and adults do not know about the syndrome," said Cahill. "They just decided to laugh and stare. They basically thought I was an alien."

Mariana plans to go to Pima Community College where she is majoring in graphic design.

"I hope to be a graphic designer, like a really famous graphic designer," said Cahill.

Mariana's aunt said she has been through a lot but is always happy and positive.

"People have to have persevere and follow their dream," said Cahill. "They have the power and will to do it. You just have to have courage."

Catalina Magnet High School will be doing a drive-thru ceremony Thursday, to honor the graduating class of 2020.