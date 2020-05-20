UArizona creates campus reentry task force to determine the fall semester

TUCSON - The University of Arizona president gave a briefing Wednesday on how the university plans to reopen.

UArizona's President Robert Robbins announced a campus reentry task force along with more information on how they plan to bring students, faculty, and staff back to campus in the fall.

Getting back to the classroom. Going on right now @uarizona is holding a presser with President Dr. Robbins along with the 17th Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Richard Carmona who is leading the university's campus Reentry Task Force. pic.twitter.com/pk2XPTiIx5 — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) May 20, 2020

Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th surgeon general of the United States, is leading the university's reentry task force.

In April, Robbins announced a plan to bring back 45,000 students and 15,000 faculty and staff to resume in-person classes on August 24.

"We're taking this very seriously, obviously," Robbins said. "We're doing a lot on developing antibody tests that we're going to offer to all of our faculty staff and students."

In order to bring UArizona's students and faculty back to campus, the school is working with Doctor Carmona to make sure they do it in a responsible way.

The plan is to test, trace and treat.

"Give me the opportunity to populate my head shed, my leadership with these people, we will be able to execute, take the best information that this university has, and be able to deliver to you specific information so you can make the best-informed decision as to how we progress to open or hybrid or many other options," Carmona said.

"You'll have the best information to make that decision," Carmona continued, "so I thank you for giving me and my team the opportunity to help you bring our university back."

Wednesday's briefing was the first of a series of regular briefings to take place between now and August to update the public on how UArizona is preparing.

"As a longtime UA faculty member, it is my privilege to assist President Robbins by leading the UA recovery efforts," Carmona said.

