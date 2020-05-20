Flowing Wells mixes in tradition at Pandemic graduation

TUCSON - Flowing Wells High School held a two-night “Drive Thru” Graduation event this week to celebrate the Caballero Class of 2020.

The event consisted of a car parade, combined with an opportunity for each senior to walk across the traditional graduation stage and receive a diploma.

The parade began at the Food City on the corner of Roger and Flowing Wells Roads.

Seniors were then driven in vehicles decorated by their family and friends down to the high school where the event was held inside the Mead Athletic Arena.

Flowing Wells had 317 graduates in this year’s class.

The Caballero Class of 2020 will be attending universities across the state and the country including Alabama, Army, BYU, Tennessee, Princeton, NAU, ASU, Grand Canyon, Arizona Culinary Institute and Pima Medical Institute.

