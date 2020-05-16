CFHS seniors drive thru campus one last time

TUCSON - It had been a while since the staff at Catalina Foothills High School had seen their seniors.

As you can understand, the school’s 1st Senior Drive Thru was filled with a mix of emotions.

The Falcons' Class of 2020 paraded through the campus in vehicles Friday night, many of those vehicles decorated like the top of a graduation cap.

It was a chance to say goodbye to a class that had the final months of their senior year taken from them by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Principal Jody Brase said the staff and community came together to make the event happen.

Catalina Foothills' seniors were paraded through their campus one final time to thank and be saluted by their teachers

Horns honked, teachers cheered and some cried along with their students as the school family engaged with each other in person for the first time since the campus closed in March due to COVID-19.

Teachers from CFHS' various departments were lined up all the way around the school’s campus.

Catalina Foothills will broadcast a virtual graduation on May 20. The event was taped earlier this week at the school’s football stadium.

The seniors filming in groups of six were able to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.

