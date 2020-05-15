CDC releases new guidelines to help businesses reopen

TUCSON - The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention released a new guideline Thursday to help directors and business owners throughout the U.S. as they reopen their facilities.

To view the CDC's guidelines to help reopen your business safely, click here.

The goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The suggestions from the CDC are for six sectors including schools, workplaces, restaurants and bars, youth programs and camps, child care programs and mass transit.

The CDC's checklist follows the advice health officials have been saying since the coronavirus outbreak first started.

It includes hand washing, social distancing, protecting those who are vulnerable and explains the importance of monitoring your health.

As you go down the checklist, you either meet certain requirements or you do not.

The CDC said it is important to check with state and local health officials and other partners to determine the most appropriate actions while adjusting to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community.

All of the recommendations issued for businesses in Pima County are based on guidance from the CDC, the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Pima County Health Department and Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

Recently, the Back to Business Taskforce was created to help businesses find ways to get back to work both safely and successfully.